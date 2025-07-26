Dunfermline volunteer scoops coveted title

Andrew Morrison at Canmore Lodge in Dunfermline has been crowned Volunteer of the Year for the North East & Scotland Division in the Barchester Care Awards 2025 and is through to the national round of judging.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Barchester Care Awards celebrate the staff who go the extra mile for the benefit of the 13,500 residents living in Barchester’s 267 care homes and private hospitals across the country. Categories range from ‘Registered Nurse of the Year’ and ‘Carer of the Year’ to ‘Dementia Care Champion’ and ‘Activities Coordinator of the Year’.

More than 5,000 nominations were received from homes and hospitals across the UK. All entries were a very high standard and Andrew Morrison is over the moon to have been named the winner for the North beating hundreds of other nominees.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andrew Morrison said: “The winning for me was seeing the residents’ reactions at each visit and when the works were completed. They loved spending time with the students and it was a great pleasure to see how they all interacted with each other. We are looking forward to our next project”.

BHC

As the winner for North East & Scotland, Andrew is through to the national finals in which the overall winner is decided. They will join winners from across the UK at a special awards event in October to celebrate their outstanding achievements and discover if they have won a national award.

General Manager, Kimberly Laird, said: “This is an amazing achievement and the whole home is supporting Andrew. We are so proud of him. He and his team at Fife College done amazing work on our homes Memory Lane Garden, it just looks fantastic and we could not be happier with it!”

Canmore Lodge Care Home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Canmore Lodge provides nursing care