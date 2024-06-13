Local author self-publishes picture book to raise funds for son's combat robot

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Local writer Kathryn Holme, who lives in St Andrews, self-published her first children’s picture book on Friday, May 10.

Captain Kit - a rhyming story about a pirate who likes snacking - was conceived in 2015 when Kathryn couldn’t find many library books with characters who shared the name of her youngest son.

For years, the story lay forgotten until Kathryn entered an updated version of it in the 2023 Scottish Association of Writers Under 7s short story competition, where it was commended. Maggie Bolton was the adjudicator for the competition and the pair have since collaborated on this book.

Kathryn decided to publish the book to raise funds for her son’s expensive hobby - designing a combat robot. More information on his project can be found at kitscombatrobots.blogspot.com

Kathryn at Waterstones St Andrews.

Kathryn said, "I've found the process of creating a picture book both enjoyable and challenging. I’ve learned lots of skills regarding layout of text and images in order to capture the essence of the story. I’ve had great advice from my two mentors: Sophie Hannah (bestselling author and creator of the Dream Author programme) and Pauline Tait (award-winning children’s author)."

An event was held at Waterstones St Andrews on Saturday, May 18 to launch the book.

Forthcoming events include:

Ink and Quill Bookshop, Montrose- Saturday, June 22 at 12.30pm (as part of Independent Bookshop week)

Dundee Central Library - Monday, July 15 at 11.30am

Discovery Dundee - Thursday, July 18, 2pm to 4pm

Waterstones Dundee - Saturday, August 3 at 3pm