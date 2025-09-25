Lodge Balgonie serves up a winner with the first Pie & Mash Club night

Selection of the Wee Cook Pies on offer.

Members of Lodge Balgonie 764, based in Markinch were treated to the first Balgonie Pie & Mash Club event attended by over 30 members, both friends and family. The event was organised by Right Worshipful Master Elect, Brother John Rougvie and Immediate Past Master Brother Ross Martin, as a way to raise funds for the Lodge following the recent work done to replace the kitchen and redecoration of the lounge area.

The Pies were supplied by the award winning Wee Cook Kitchen (https://www.weecookkitchen.com) based in Arbroath, with a selection of their pies available on the night including the famous Fishwife Pie that featured on Channel 4’s ‘ALDI’s Next Big Thing’ and ITV’s Alan Titchmarsh show - Love Your Weekend. Other fillings including the Beef Bourguinon and Chicken & Bacon have all been recognised by the Guild of Fine Foods Great Taste Awards.

Also on offer throughout the evening was the Quigley Quiz arranged by Brother Michael Quigley, a Connect 4 tournament, a Domino tournament and prize bingo with various winners on the night.

Right Worshipful Master Elect, Brother John Rougvie thanked all those who came along on the evening and provided prizes for the games, quiz and Bingo. He also praised the staff at the Wee Cook Kitchen for all the help and assistance they gave in the planning of the event.

Brother Rougvie commented ‘social evenings such as this, our first Pie & Mash Club event, are great ways to bring lodge members, family and friends together in a relaxed environment to enjoy each others company. With this event proving to be popular and with positive feedback from those who came along, it means getting our thinking caps on to see what other themed evenings we can build into the calendar over the next year.’