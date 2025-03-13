Markinch mason's reveal their community contributions

The membership of Lodge Balgonie 764, the branch of Scottish Freemasonry that has been an active part of the Markinch community since 1889, and continue to hold their fortnightly meetings in the town's Masonic Hall opposite the bowling club, have over the 136 years of Freemasonry in Markinch, actively contributed financially, or through the giving of their time and skills, to many community groups, events and organisation that meet in Markinch or in the wider mid-Fife communities and this continues today.

Between May 2023 and February 2025 this body of men have donated £2060 to local good causes, £1860 of which were made to non-Masonic causes or charities. Benefactors include the annual sponsorship of the Markinch memorial gardens, restoration work in Markinch Parish Church, the town’s Remembrance Sunday parade and annual sponsorship of the Markinch Highland Games. Beyond the boundaries of the town, the Lodge membership have donated to Foodbank appeals, MND support and the annual Fife Masonic Easter Egg appeal – providing easter eggs to children in local hospitals and hospices.

The current Right Worshipful Master of Lodge Balgonie, Bro. Ian Stevenson commented, that the enjoyment and pleasure of being a Freemason, and especially a Markinch Mason, was knowing that collectively the members of the lodge were able to make a difference, however large or small, to the local community that they are proud to be a part of.