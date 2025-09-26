Pettycur Bay to hold Macmillan Coffee Morning this weekend
Very active across a number of local charities, including the RNLI, and Guide Dogs for the Blind, the Kinghorn Park rarely misses an opportunity to raise money and support good causes, and recently raised enough to name a Guide Dog puppy.
“We are delighted to be supporting the worthy cause of the annual Macmillan Coffee Morning,” said Janet Murray, General Manager of the Holiday Park.
“It's an ideal event for us, as are going to use the fantastic space that is our Waterfront Bar. It’s always busy with locals, holiday makers, day trippers and park owners alike.
"They will enjoy having a coffee, or tea, and trying some home baking which our staff will be making, with all proceeds going to the Charity.
"We are also appealing to the public to donate their own favourite home baked goodies too – if they can please hand them in by 9am on the Saturday 27th Sept, that would be fantastic.
"We are also holding a charity raffle and again any donations would be very much appreciated.
“There’s lots of reasons to come along.”
Janet finished by saying: “We hope this event will be a success, and if so, will be pleased to add it to our annual fundraising events.”
www.pettycur.co.uk.