Wendy Chamberlain MP visits new updated Nationwide branch in Cupar

Wendy Chamberlain, MP for North East Fife, visited the Nationwide branch in Cupar to mark its reopening in an updated space for the community.

Ms Chamberlain toured the Crossgate branch, which is the last in town following closures, and saw the ways it has been upgraded as part of Nationwide’s ongoing commitment to high streets. Nationwide promises that anywhere Nationwide has a branch, it will still be there until at least 2028.

The Cupar branch is in a listed building and boasts new counters fitted and an exposed brick wall – making the environment a friendlier, more modern environment for face-to-face banking.

Ms Chamberlain also learned about the commitment of high street branches to their local communities. For example, the branch in Cupar offers a private room for anyone experiencing domestic abuse as part of the Safe Spaces initiative – including access to a phone and the chance to discreetly contact family, friends or Nationwide’s own specialist support team.

Chamberlain inside new branch.

She said: “It was fantastic being at the reopening of the Nationwide branch in Cupar this morning.

“With maintaining access to cash becoming increasingly more difficult, Nationwide’s commitment to face-to-face banking is admirable and I know it is widely appreciated across North East Fife.

“Their role as a public Safe Space is so important for many and I am so pleased to see the branch open again for everyone to use.”

David Mooney, branch manager at Nationwide in Cupar, said: “It was a pleasure to welcome Wendy Chamberlain MP into our updated branch in Cupar. We’ve been on the high street now for almost 50 years, since 1976, and with our fresh new space we’ve never looked better. Face to face banking is good for everybody and we’re here to stay.”