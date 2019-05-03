Drivewise event teaches Fife pupils road safety

Fife secondary school pupils were learning how to be safe on the roads at a special Drivewise event held at Leuchars Station (MOD) base last week.

The event, for 120 pupils from Glenrothes, was delivered by Fife Council’s Safer Communities Team, in partnership with Police Scotland, Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and Scottish Ambulance Service.

The Drivewise project, which is funded by Fife Council Safer Communities and supported by John Clark Specialist Motors, who loaned 10 vehicles for the week-long event, gives pupils a chance to learn basic driving techniques and road rules by carrying out a series of simple manoeuvres in a vehicle.

This is further complimented by workshops that are aimed at instilling a sense of responsible behaviour when driving or being a passenger. Workshops include the use of virtual reality goggles, seatbelt convincer, beer goggles, first aid and much more.

A pupil from Glenwood High School told the team: “This was the first time I had driven a car and I could not believe that I was allowed to do this. I thought it would be really scary at the start but when I was in the car it was great fun. I learned a lot about cars and car safety and I am excited about learning to drive now.

“I think it was very worthwhile and hope others can get this opportunity in the future. The instructors were great. I loved everything about the day.”

Convener of Fife Council’s Environment, Protective Services and Community Safety Committee Councillor Ross Vettraino commented: “Events like Drivewise are important to help educate young people in Fife on positive driving attitudes before they get behind the wheel of a car. There is huge responsibility that comes with driving, and developing good habits early is key to having safe and considerate young drivers on our roads. I’m delighted that the council is leading this forward-thinking initiative.

Chief Inspector Adrian Annandale, Chair of the Road Casualty Reduction Group, said: “Road safety and casualty reduction on our road network are two of our main priorities in Fife and through our ongoing road safety initiative, Operation Paramount, we continue to explore and exploit all opportunities available to us to educate drivers and mitigate against serious injury or fatal road collisions. Young drivers are the demographic most likely to be involved in such incidents and it is absolutely vital that we provide them with all the necessary advice and guidance they require to keep themselves safe when behind the wheel”.