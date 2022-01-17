Fife College appoints new health and wellbeing advisor

Carol Hunter

The college has appointed Carol Hunter as their new Health and Wellbeing Adviser, thanks to the strengthening of an innovative partnership with Fife Health & Social Care Partnership (FH&SCP).

The appointment sees previous Health and Wellbeing Adviser, John Blakey, move to a Lead Advisor role for Wellbeing and Guidance.

Working together, Carol and John will provide a wide range of health and wellbeing improvement initiatives to meet the needs of the students.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They will also contribute to the Fife College Health and Wellbeing Strategy and Fife Health & Social Care partnership strategic priorities.

Carol, who moves from another role within the college's guidance team, is excited to start working collaboratively with FH&SCP and community partners to ensure that an early intervention and prevention approach is taken to engage with students, recognising their needs to live and learn well.

Carol, who studied at the college and was also a student president with the Fife College Students’ Association (FCSA), said: “The mental health and wellbeing of our students is a priority for the college the moment an individual takes the decision to continue or step back into education.

“Working with a student-centred approach, I will identify any gaps in support, creating opportunities and experiences via trauma informed education.

“Collectively we want to create healthy, successful, and resilient students that go on to achieve great things.”

John Blakey, Lead Adviser for Wellbeing and Guidance, said: “It is great to have Carol as the new Health & Wellbeing Adviser.

"I know that she will bring a level of dedication and creativity to the role to ensure our students get the best out of their educational opportunity - the future of wellbeing at Fife College is very bright.”

Fiona Lockett, Senior Health Promotion Officer at Fife Health & Social Care Partnership, said: "This post cements the partnership’s commitment for additional on-site support while also ensuring that students have easily accessible information and advice.