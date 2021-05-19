Fife high school secures gold star in awards and is hailed a pioneer

The school team with head by and girl proudly displaying the certificate.

The award is in recognition of ‘Excellence in Integrating digital technology into learning and teaching’.

The awarding body has now categorised them as a “pioneer school” which will guide the way for others to follow in their success.

Levenmouth Academy is the very first school in Fife to receive this newly revised award, joining Lochgelly and Waid who were previous award winners under the old system.

The Excellence Award (2021) is a nationally recognised one, which is backed by Education Scotland, the Scottish Government and other key partners.

Headteacher Ronnie Ross is delighted with the outcome of the validation visit as Levenmouth Academy has “not just received the excellence award, but also we have been recognised as a national mentor school, and already schools in three authorities have started to communicate with us.

Forbes Maginnis, depute headteacher, has also started working cross-cluster on the next stage of the award, with six primary schools working to improve outcomes of young people with the support of digital technology. “We are incredibly proud of what all of our colleagues, learners and families have achieved, working in collaboration – culminating in this accolade for our school”, he said.

Levenmouth’s School Improvement Journey has had a significant focus on developing digital technologies in their campus, which led to successful outcomes for young people during lockdown.

Mr Maginnis, who has responsibility for school improvement – including digital technologies - and who has led the school through the evaluation process said that this “was a fantastic accolade for our whole community.”He added: “We are the biggest and only merged campus in Scotland to receive this revised award.

"We are truly delighted and it reflects the improvement journey that we have been on.”

Levenmouth Academy are now registering for a cluster excellence award acting as the anchor school, an online safety award while continuing to work in partnership with Digital Schools Scotland.

