Craig Welsh (34), is aiming to raise as much cash as possible by running eight miles every eight hours for 48 hours alongside his brother, David, who will be supporting him with the challenge.

Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a condition that affects the brain and spinal cord. In MS, the coating that protects nerves- (myelin - is damaged, and this causes a range of symptoms.

Once diagnosed, MS stays with you for life, but treatments and specialists can help to manage the condition.

David and Craig Welsh.

Craig, a Sky customer advisor, said: “I’ll be running the challenge in September this year and so far I have raised £1191 – I’ve not set a specific goal. I’m trying to raise as much as I can.

"I have struggled quite a bit this past year with cognitive and physical fatigue and I’m on reduced hours with my work, although Sky have been great in supporting me whilst I’ve been adjusting to my illness.

"It was through Sky’s private health care that I received my diagnosis, and they have been really helpful in making sure that I have all of the proper equipment to make sure I’m comfortable when I’m working.”

Craig, who lives with his partner Stacey, and his three kids, Rhyce, Lila, and Aluna, adds that any money raised will be put towards MS Society Fife Scholarships which allows people with MS to retrain for new careers and to also provide different therapies to improve their quality of life.

He added. "Ideally, I want to raise as much money as possible to help other Fifers with MS who may be struggling more than I am, and who may not be able to do any fundraising themselves as a lot of people who have been diagnosed with MS may use walking aids or wheelchairs.

"There are over 900 people in Fife with MS, so as well as my fundraising I’m hoping to try and raise awareness surrounding the illness.”

If you would like to donate to Craig’s fundraiser, please visit: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/craigwelsh

