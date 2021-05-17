Janette, who lost her son in May 2009, is asking for people to donate the price of a pint in honour of Sean who died whilst serving in Afghanistan.

Sergeant Sean Binnie from Kirkcaldy, who served with 3 Scots, the Black Watch, was killed in action.

The 22-year-old volunteered to help soldiers in trouble during a fierce firefight as they trained Afghan soldiers in the Helmand Province.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sergeant Sean Binnie.

Without concern for his own safety, Sean moved towards Taliban soldiers, before he was fatally shot by a gunman hiding in a doorway.

Sean joined the Army in 2003.

Following basic training he joined his battalion in Warminster and moved with them to Belfast at the end of 2005, taking part in the operation to close down British Army bases in the province.

He served with his battalion in both Iraq and the Falkland Islands with Sean passing the arduous Section Commanders’ Battle Course before taking command of his section in time to deploy on Operation HERRICK in Afghanistan, living and working amongst the Afghan troops.

Janette Binnie.

Janette said: “I’m trying to raise £20,000 for Poppyscotland as I don’t think there is enough support for Scottish veterans who have returned from combat and are suffering from PTSD and other issues.

"We have had quite a lot of things planned, but due to Covid we’ve not been able to do much apart from share the fundraiser online.

"I’m an army wife and mother so I’m aware of what these guys go through – when Sean returned from Iraq he was very quiet and I knew something was bothering him.

"He had a really strong bond with his squad mates so I can’t imagine what they must have gone through when Sean was killed as they were there with him.”

Janette adds that her son is her hero and died saving the lives of his comrades.

"Sean saved the lives of his friends who were pinned down, and saved the lives of a lot of men, women and children that day,” she added.

"The pain of losing your child never goes away, I’ll never stop missing him, but life goes on.

"Sean fought for our safety and our freedom, so I’m asking that people donate the price of a pint, or even only a pound or two, to honour his memory and to support other veterans – if everyone chips in we can raise the cash in no time at all.”

Gordon Michie, head of fundraising at Poppyscotland said: “Janette’s fundraising efforts are truly inspiring, and the money raised will help us continue our work supporting those who have served, those still serving, and their families.

"We’d like to extend sincere thanks to her for continuing to champion Poppyscotland as without the vital support of our fundraisers and volunteers we wouldn’t be able to provide our life-changing assistance to the Armed Forces community.”

If you would like to donate, please visit:Janette's Just Giving page for Sergeant Sean Binnie

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.