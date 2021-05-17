Tim Hortons coffee shop gets go-ahead for second site in Fife
Canada’s leading coffee shop, Tim Hortons, has got the go ahead to open a second outlet in Fife.
It is set to move into the former Chiquitos’ Restaurant at Fife Leisure Park on the outskirts of Dunfermline.
The area is already home to the Odeon Cinema and a number of restaurants.
Fife Council formally rubber-stamped the company’s proposal this week to secure its second site in the west Fife town - it already operates at Hospital Hill.
Tim Hortons is Canada’s number one coffee shop brand with over 4,500 stores across the country.
Over the past three years, it has expanded rapidly in the UK and now has 12 stores across Scotland.
The business plans a new drive-thru lane as well as external alterations.
It will upgrade the existing the development, and reconfigure the car park from 56 spaces to 48, including three for disabled drivers, and secure storage for six bikes.
The development will create 35-40 members of staff, and operate 24/7.