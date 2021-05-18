Online events in Fife lead to greater openness about the menopause

Upcoming sessions in OnFife Libraries’ Pause Not Full Stop project have creativity, comedy and the benefits of cognitive behaviour as their focus.

The initiative, which launched with a sell-out event in February, continues with the basics of Cognitive Behavioural Therapy on Thursday, May 20, with Ruth Devlin, founder of the Let’s Talk Menopause website.

This is followed by artist Lynn Fraser on Wednesday, May 26, who will lead an event that helps people to see a common plant – so often dismissed as a pest – in a whole new light.

Award-winning stand-up comedian Elaine Miller presents an evening of taboo-busting comedy with Getting to Gusset GRIPpers with Menopause on June 23.

Participants will be invited to gather vibrant and beautiful dandelions and learn some simple techniques to create in their own watercolour.

The session provides an opportunity to chat about the menopausal health benefits associated with this most everyday of plants.

For those who find painting a little daunting, a doodle will do just as well. All of the materials for the workshop are provided.

It promises to be a seriously funny show, and the perfect pick-me-up for anyone who’s finding that the menopause is making them miserable.

Samantha MacDougall OnFife Libraries service development officer, said: “We want to create safe, supportive settings that encourage positive and productive conversations for individuals, friends and family.

“Pause Not Full Stop is all about starting to explore the journey through the menopause with a smile instead of fear.”

