In Pictures: Happy Monday with hugs & pints as lockdown restrictions eased

Fife finally moved into Level 2 restrictions on Monday, and that meant people could socialise more freely, and hug.And for pubs it meant a chance to finally serve drinks indoors.

Our photographer spent the day visiting local venues to catch some of the atmosphere with these pictures.

The day lockdown restrictions finally lifted Regulars enjoy a pint indoors once more at Betty Nicols (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

The day lockdown restrictions finally lifted Eyes down once more at Bingo 3000 in Kirkcaldy (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

The day lockdown restrictions finally lifted At Linton Lane Centre, Kirkcaldy, are Rita Allison with granddaughter Arianna aged 2 (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

The day lockdown restrictions finally lifted Cheers! Great to be back in Betty Nicols (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)