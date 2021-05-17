A long awaited hug for Betty Cairns with granddaughter Charli Lamont aged 2, at Linton Lane Centre, Kirkcaldy (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

In Pictures: Happy Monday with hugs & pints as lockdown restrictions eased

It was a long time coming … but it was worth the wait.

By Allan Crow
Monday, 17th May 2021, 5:34 pm

Fife finally moved into Level 2 restrictions on Monday, and that meant people could socialise more freely, and hug.And for pubs it meant a chance to finally serve drinks indoors.

Our photographer spent the day visiting local venues to catch some of the atmosphere with these pictures.

1. The day lockdown restrictions finally lifted

Regulars enjoy a pint indoors once more at Betty Nicols (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

2. The day lockdown restrictions finally lifted

Eyes down once more at Bingo 3000 in Kirkcaldy (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

3. The day lockdown restrictions finally lifted

At Linton Lane Centre, Kirkcaldy, are Rita Allison with granddaughter Arianna aged 2 (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

4. The day lockdown restrictions finally lifted

Cheers! Great to be back in Betty Nicols (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

