In Pictures: Happy Monday with hugs & pints as lockdown restrictions eased
It was a long time coming … but it was worth the wait.
Monday, 17th May 2021, 5:34 pm
Fife finally moved into Level 2 restrictions on Monday, and that meant people could socialise more freely, and hug.And for pubs it meant a chance to finally serve drinks indoors.
Our photographer spent the day visiting local venues to catch some of the atmosphere with these pictures.
https://www.fifetoday.co.uk/news/people/mother-of-fallen-kirkcaldy-hero-sean-binnie-sets-up-fundraiser-to-help-veterans-3239973
https://www.fifetoday.co.uk/business/tim-hortons-coffee-shop-gets-go-ahead-for-second-site-in-fife-3239373
Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.
Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.
Page 1 of 3