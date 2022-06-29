Fife pupil is taking off to the United Space School in Texas

William Johnstone will travel to the school, at the University of Clear Lake in Houston, Texas, this summer.
And he has been supported by the Rotary Club of Leven, which is delighted to help sponsor his his trip.
The United Space School programme is a summer school with close links to NASA. It brings together 50 students from 25 nations.
Under the mentorship of leaders in the aerospace industry, they design their own Mission to Mars.
This is an amazing opportunity for William. The Rotarians wished him well and look forward to hearing about his experiences on his return.