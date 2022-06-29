Fife pupil is taking off to the United Space School in Texas

William Johnstone will travel to the school, at the University of Clear Lake in Houston, Texas, this summer.

And he has been supported by the Rotary Club of Leven, which is delighted to help sponsor his his trip.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

William Johnstone, who is heading to the United Space School, pictured with Levenmouth Academy headteacher Ronnie Ross.

The United Space School programme is a summer school with close links to NASA. It brings together 50 students from 25 nations.

Under the mentorship of leaders in the aerospace industry, they design their own Mission to Mars.