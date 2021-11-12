Fife schools to benefit from creative approach to improve wellbeing of children and young people

With learners’ mental health and wellbeing a key priority of the action plan, Creative Scotland and Education Scotland also confirmed that over £80,000 Creative Wellbeing National Lottery Funding to school groups and creative partners to enable them to work together to find innovative solutions to increasing learner wellbeing.

Fife primary schools will work with creative learning and cultural education hub, Articulate.

The action plan aims to improve the wellbeing of pupils through a creative approach.

Eona Craig, chief executive of Articulate Cultural Trust, said: “Articulate is thrilled to be involved in this important pilot that centres wellbeing in the lives of our young people and their schools.”

Iain Munro, CEO of Creative Scotland, said: “Creative thinking and activities make an invaluable contribution to the health and wellbeing of children and young people – both physically and mentally.

"Alongside social benefits and life skills, they can help children and young people deal with feelings of anxiety, isolation and stress, which is crucial during the ongoing pandemic.”

Gayle Gorman, chief executive of Education Scotland, said: “Since 2015, our partnership with Creative Scotland has gone from strength to strength and I am delighted that we are now committed to working together for at least another three years.

“Working together, we are hopeful that more and more of our children and young people have inspired learning experiences that not only support their health and wellbeing but ensure they are empowered, creative and confident.”

