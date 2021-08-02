Free Google Chromebooks for Fife students who sign up to a new digital skills course

The initiative is being run in partnership with Shell UK, and thanks to their financial support the course is entirely free to take part in.

It is part of Shell UK’s drive to increase digital literacy in communities across the UK, and is aimed at those who have experience of using digital devices, but lack the confidence in other digital skills.

Similar courses are being set-up in Norfolk and Aberdeen, with students learning to get the most from their electronic devices, how to identify and solve common technical problems, and how to protect their device and data from online threats.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fife College is offering free Google Chromebooks to students who sign up to a new Essential Digital Skills course that aims to increase digital literacy in the region.

The course will be taught online over nine weeks with help and guidance available for those who need help getting started, and upon completion students will be awarded a BCS Level 1 Essential Digital Skills for Work qualification.

Stewart McDonald, the director of the Faculty of Digital and Creative Industries at Fife College said: “We’re really excited to be working with Shell UK on this new digital skills course, and to be able to offer free devices to those taking part.

“It means that not only will those on the course learn more about how to use digital devices, but they’ll get a high quality Chromebook as well.

“With the course also being free to those who want to enroll, it’s a great opportunity for anyone looking to boost their confidence in using technology.

“These skills are becoming ever more important in today’s world, and can increase your job prospects and help individuals manage more aspects of their lives online.”

Craig Burnett, Shell Fife NGL Plant manager, added: “We want to help our communities where their needs are most acute and where our support can make a real and immediate difference.

“A lack of digital skills and access can have a huge negative impact on a person’s life.

“That is why we are teaming up with colleges (in Norfolk, Fife and Aberdeen) to create local hubs for the delivery of basic digital skills training that unlocks the potential of adults aged 19+ to gain or advance in their employment or address digital barriers to participate in modern life.”

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.