Hard work pays off as Aleksandra graduates at Fife College and is named Student of Year

Aleksandra, from Kirkcaldy, was one of almost 80 degree students who graduated at recent ceremonies at St Bryce Kirk in Kirkcaldy.

It was the culmination of over six years of hard work and commitment.

She joined the college in 2015, studying an English Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL) course before completing a higher in the same subject, alongside a National Certificate (NC) in business and the following year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aleksandra Ogorzalek

Aleksandra then started her degree journey, first completing an HNC in accounting before gaining an HND in the same subject. She then went on to complete her BA accounting and finance, graduating with honours in her final year.

She said: “Studying my degree at college was great. It was very challenging, especially during COVID, but my tutors were great and always very helpful.

“I was working part-time throughout my studies but in my last year I ended up working full-time too, which was a challenge, but I managed thanks to the support of my tutors.”

Aleksandra was also named the college's Student of the Year in her final year.

She now plans to go on to study for a Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA) qualification at the college later this year.

Anca Marcantonio, lecturer, said: "Aleksandra has achieved so much, particularly in the last year.