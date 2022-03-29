Kirkcaldy pupils' books and bakes fundraiser for Fife hospital's cancer unit

Primary seven pupils at Valley Primary came up with the idea for a Books and Bakes fundraiser as part of a social enterprise project at the school with the aim of raising funds for the cancer unit at Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy.

With the money collected, the pupils are aiming to make up special support kits for those facing cancer treatment. The kit includes lip balm, lollies, books, games and a positive greeting to help them through a difficult time.

Lucy Rudkin, P7 class teacher, said the youngsters had been working with Scotland's Social Enterprise Academy and that books and bakes was the idea they came up with.

Valley Primary School, Kirkcaldy: P7 pupils have been doing a social enterprise project. They have created a business idea of Books and Bakes to raise funds for support kits for patients in the cancer unit at Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy. Pic: Fife Photo Agency

She said: “We felt it was a good way to involve the local community in school life, encourage reading and provide some tasty treats. The money raised will go towards the Victoria Hospital Cancer unit and we are aiming to create support kits for those facing treatment - cancer is something a few of the pupils have had first-hand experience within their families.

"We have been working on the idea for around five weeks and we are hoping to take it to the Fife schools Dragons Den competition ran by Scotland's Social Enterprise Academy at the end of April.

"We will start selling our goods on Monday, April 18 and we will have a range of home bakes prepared by the pupils in school. They will include crispy cakes, carrot cake muffins, tablet, fudge, shortbread and more.

"Monday, Wednesday, and Friday will be our sales days.”

She said they are looking for books to sell as part of the fundraiser and that all books are welcome. She said books can be dropped off at the school, but they will also be out and about in the community to collect books too.

Drop offs at the school will be starting after the Easter holidays on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at break time, lunch and for 15 minutes at the end of the day. She said these are the times they will be selling, as well as accepting donations.

Lucy revealed where the idea for the support packs came from: “The idea was originally to donate to a cancer charity but we wanted to know how it was going to help. We felt these support packs would make a difference and we would know exactly where the money we raised was going,” she said.

"Pupils used their experiences with family members and family friends to decide on the support pack items.

"We were told of how during treatment patients get dry mouths and need a distraction from what they are going through. This information led the pupils to lip balm, lollies, books, games, joke books and messages of support.”

She added: “Ideally, we are also hoping to raise enough to buy an iPad or two to give to the unit to facilitate face time calls with family, friends or even us during the treatment time to make it a little less difficult. We are hoping to create 40-50 packs but the more the better. We want to help as many people as possible.”

