Scholarship recognises Fife students' efforts to tackle climate change

Awarded by Adam Smith Scholarships, part of Fife College, the Earlseat Wind Farm sponsored Climate Change Scholarship was launched in November to coincide with COP26.

Students were asked to submit an entry via an essay, piece of art, video, presentation or another medium, highlighting actions they are taking to combat climate change.

HNC Administration and Information Technology student Alison Major won the overall prize, receiving £250 and a new laptop for her essay about how she has adopted a greener lifestyle, as well as playing an active role helping address the challenges of climate change in her community.

John Wincott, Environmental Services Coordinator at Fife College, presents Climate Change Scholarship winner, Alison Major, with her laptop outside the College's Kirkcaldy Campus.

Alison, who is from Kirkcaldy, said: “I can't believe I won, this is a huge honour and I'm so grateful.”

Health and Social Care student Jenny Harris won a second-place prize of a new laptop for her essay, while several other students were awarded runners up prizes of £50 each. A Community Skills class also shared a prize of £250 for their joint submission.

Earlseat Wind Farm, located on the outskirts of Kirkcaldy, is owned by The Renewables Infrastructure Group (TRIG). The scholarship was funded through TRIG’s Covid Relief Fund. TRIG are also current scholarship donors at the College, through Earlseat, providing funding to support modern apprentices and students with tech and placements to support their studies.

Located on the outskirts of Kirkcaldy, Earlseat is operated by RES, the world’s largest independent renewable energy company.

Callum Whiteford, community relations manager for Earlseat and Little Raith Wind Farms, said: “Alison’s fantastic essay cleverly shows how we can all make small changes to help us live greener lifestyles in our own local communities, which will be vital if our planet is to prosper into the future.”

Fife College Environmental Services co-ordinator John Wincott, who helped to judge the shortlisted submissions, was so impressed with the entries he topped up the fund so that additional awards could be made.

John, who is also chairman of the Sustainable Scotland Network, said: “The work produced by our students was incredible. Many of the entries highlighted the importance of working together as a community to address some of the challenges of climate change - a message that is vital if we are to make progress.”

