St Andrew's RC High School senior award winners 2021/22

Dux Daniel Martin

On Thursday, June 16, headteacher Pat Callaghan welcomed the proud parents and carers of the senior award winners to the school for the first time since before the Covid-19 pandemic and presented a number of trophies and certificates to the worthy students.

Recognising excellence in attainment and also achievements whole school and in the wider community Mr Callaghan congratulated the young people and reflected on their commitment to the St Andrew’s RC High Community of Faith and Learning.

In the relaxed setting of the school assembly hall families were thankful for all the school had done to support their sons and daughters throughout their school career and commented on how far their children had come in a relatively short time.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

CLD Winner Elisse Anderson

A very impressive range of hot and cold food and drinks from the home economics staff and pupils added to the success of the evening.

Onwards and upwards now for our seniors as they leave to take up employment or college and university places.

Certificates are being finalised for the school’s junior pupils to recognise their successes across subject areas and they will receive them ahead of the summer holidays.

The senior prizewinners

Catenian Winner MacLeod Nicoll

S4: Effort and progress, Biology – Kayla Aitken; effort and progress Childcare – Kainaat Ali; attainment Administration & IT – Ruslan Bahlaj; effort and progress History – Marianne Bargeton; attainment Chemistry, Geography & Mathematics – Alina Benny; attainment Business Management – Amal Benny; attainment Health & Food Technology – Tammy Bruce; attainment Childcare & Music – Hayley Chalmers; effort and progress Modern Studies – Kayleigh Dignan; effort and progress Practical Woodwork – Callin Doherty; effort and progress Drama – Patrick Doran; effort and progress Geography – Gabriella Drozd; attainment Applications of Mathematics, German & History – Matthew Ferguson; attainment Drama, effort and progress Music – Hannah Fortune; attainment Modern Studies & RE, effort and progress Business Management & Mathematics – Kieran Forsyth; effort and progress Dance – Jaime Glover; effort and progress History & Practical Cookery – Becca Gray; attainment Dance - Ava Hoggan; attainment Art & Design, effort and progress German – Logan Jackson; effort and progress PE Games – Alana Loughrey; attainment PE Aesthetics – Neive Macari; attainment Design & Manufacture & French – Habebbah Malik; effort and progress PE Aesthetics – Rosie Mallon; attainment English, effort and progress Chemistry – Megan Millar; effort and progress Graphic Communication – Arran Montgomerie; attainment Biology – Orla Murray; effort and progress Applications of Mathematics & Modern Studies – Amy Nicholson; attainment Physics – Olivia O’Hare; effort and progress French – Emily O’Sullivan; attainment Graphic Communication, effort and progress Administration & IT – Mathew Panicker; attainment Practical Cookery – Callum Paterson; effort and progress English – Jayden Stewart; attainment Practical Woodwork – Kinga Swider; effort and progress Health & Food Technology & Practical Cookery – Brianna Reid; attainment PE Games, effort and progress Design & Manufacture & Physics – Jenna Walsh; effort and progress Art & Design – Alexander Zubov. S5: Attainment Applications of Mathematics – Kyle Aird; attainment PE Aesthetics, effort and progress Mathematics – Colette Allan; attainment Administration & IT – Keegan Davies; effort and progress Practical Cake Craft – Sophie Dawson; effort and progress Practical Woodwork – Baillie Douglas; effort and progress Practical Cookery – Jack Elliott; attainment Administration & IT – Toby Etheridge; effort and progress PE Games – Kyle Falconer; effort and progress Art & Design – Caitlin Gilfeather; attainment Childcare, effort and progress History & Human Biology – Sally Gillespie; effort and progress Geography & PE Aesthetics – Kayla Graham; effort and progress Childcare – Lyndsay Haig; attainment Business Management – Oscar Kelly; effort and progress History – Shannon Kinnear; effort and progress Art & Design – Oliwia Kwiatkowska; attainment French – Vincent Law; attainment Human Biology, effort and progress Chemistry, English, French & Graphic Communication – Alba Montoya Sousa; effort and progress Health & Food Technology – Grace McCarroll; attainment Geography & PE Games – Niall McCorquodale; effort and progress French – Annie McGregor; attainment Business Management, English & ESOL, effort and progress German & Physics – Gosia Mroz; attainment Practical Cookery, effort and progress Business Management – Lewis Neil; attainment History & RMPS – Niamh O’Rafferty; effort and progress Business Management – Sadikshya Sapkota; attainment German, Mathematics, Music & Physics – Callum Smith; attainment Art & Design – Finn Soares; attainment Chemistry, effort and progress Administration & IT – Steve Sunny; attainment Design & Manufacture – Sandra Tutaj; effort and progress Administration & IT – Brooke Vallance; attainment Graphic Communication – Logan Ward; effort and progress Music – Lewis Young. S6: Attainment English & Modern Studies, effort and progress RMPS – Cailley Allan; attainment Art & Design, PE Games, Practical Cake Craft & Sports Leadership, effort and progress Art & Design – Elisse Anderson; attainment Application of Mathematics – James Archer; attainment PE, effort and progress Modern Studies – Fraser Armstrong; attainment Practical Woodwork – Kyle Barclay; effort and progress Business Management & Health and Food Technology – Ruby Barker; attainment Geography – Leo Blair; attainment Business Management, Modern Studies, RMPS & Spanish, effort and progress Sports Leadership – Alejandro Duque Botero; attainment Administration & IT – Aiden Boyle; attainment Childcare, effort and progress PE – Gela Capuyan; attainment French & History – Eva Doriano; effort and progress Biology & Chemistry – Corey Duffy; attainment Spanish – Aidan Gibbons; attainment Chemistry – Jana Jaeckisch; effort and progress ESOL – Niki Jurasz; effort and progress PE Games – Aiden Lawrie; attainment Drama – Matilda McDonagh; attainment Modern Studies – Joshua McWilliams; attainment German, Mathematics, Physics & Spanish – Daniel Martin; effort and progress Childcare & Geography – Ellie Meacher; attainment Design & Manufacture – Klaudia Michonska; attainment Health & Food Technology – Shaun Miller; attainment Application of Mathematics – MacLeod Nicoll; effort and progress Mathematics, Music & Physics – Wahab Sarfaz; effort and progress Administraion & IT, English & Modern Studies – Katie Smart; effort and progress Practical Cake Craft – Emily Souter; effort and progress History – Amy Spencer; attainment Music – Mikolaj Szewczyk; effort and progress Business Management – Shon Thomas; attainment Business Management – Brandan Tough; attainment Biology & Chemistry, effort and progress German – Hanna Waciega. Personal Achievements Awards: Youth Philanthropy Initiative – Niamh Gorman (winner), Alisha Iqbal (winner), Cynthia Kurimira (winner), Sophie Blane, Amy Blyth, Ellie-May Brownlie, Luca Cerchiari, Amarachi Chuba, Molly Duncan, Katie Goldie, Amanda Graham, Safia Guessom, Molly McGurk Foy, Erin Miller, Neve Muir, Leanne Paris, Emilia Potrzebowska, Lucy Saunders, Lucy Shepherd, Alyssa Solanis, Emma Wallace; Performing in Edinburgh Tattoo – Abby Louise Livingstone; Junior Maths Challenge Bronze – Konrad Adamczyk, Benjamin Allan, Mischa Bahlaj, Camryn Cooke, Brooklyn Hallam, Charlie Hancock, Noel Joshy, Antek Kliczkowski, Sophie McCartney, Mackenzie McCulloch, Grayson McIntyre, Layla McNeill, Thomas Miller, Calum Paton, Jakub Piatek, Neve Smith, Zuzanna Szpuniar, Aiden Sloan, Oliwia Traczyk, David Wojsik; Junior Maths Challenge Silver – Kai Dokurno, Joshua Drummond, Danny Gay, TJ Walker; Junior Maths Challenge – Gold Winners and Best in School – Lawrie Brunton, John Cripps; 25th Anniversary Junior Maths Challenge Best in School – Danny Gay. Senior Maths Challenge Silver & Best in School – Franciszek Sokolowski, Silver – Daniel Martin, Bronze – Macleod Nicoll. Duke of Edinburgh Silver Award – Abby Livingstone, Emily Souter; Bronze Award – Elisha Abraham, Marianne Bargeton, Alina Benny, Amal Benny, Patrick Doran, Kyle Falconer, Diala Farmer, Matthew Ferguson, Kieran Forsyth, Kyle Graham, Logan Jackson, Codi Johnston, Sophie Lawrie, Alana Loughrey, Kirsten MacKenzie, Libby Millar, Megan Millar, Orla Murray, Emily O’Sullivan, Amber Seago, Affan Sher, Franek Sokolowski, Shon Thomas, Logan Ward. Community Awards: Kenneth Doherty Caritas Award – Cailley Allan, Elisse Anderson, Alisha Auchterlonie, Mark Campbell, Gela Capuyan, Corey Duffy, Jana Jaeckisch, Abbie Louise Livingston, Caludia McCabe, Matilda McDonagh, Klaudia Michonska, MacLeod Nicoll, Owen Parry, Hanna Waciega, Hubert Witt. Services to the School Community, Retiring House Captains: St Columba House – Charlie Cummings & Alejandro Duque Botero; St David House – Bryony McCormick & Matilda McDonagh; St Margaret House – Kayla Walker & Sonny Auchterlonie. Retiring Senior Prefects: Head Girl – Hanna Waciega, Head Boy - Daniel Martin, Deputy Head Girls - Cailley Allan, Ellise Anderson, Alisha Auchterlonie, Gela Capuyan, Jana Jaeckisch, Ellie Meacher; Deputy Head Boy - Mevin Tomy. CLD Citizenship Award – Elisse Anderson; Proxime Accessit – Alejandro Duque Botero; Dux of the School – Daniel Martin; Catenian Quaich for Outstanding Contribution to the School Community – Ellie Meacher & MacLeod Nicoll.