University of St Andrews named best in Scotland

An annual league table has been published in The Times and The Sunday Times Good University Guide 2023 rating the country’s best to worst universities.

The league table encompasses data including graduate prospects, degree results, research quality and student satisfaction and experience.

According to these indicators, The University of St Andrews topped the list for Scotland.

The University of St Andrews has been named the top university in Scotland.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Scottish league table showed St Andrews first, the University of Edinburgh in second and the University of Glasgow in third.

St Andrews was also named as the Scottish University of the Year 2023.

The University of Oxford came first in the UK list, with the University of Cambridge coming third behind the Scottish institution.

Last year St Andrews was ranked number one in the UK, the first time in the near 30-year history of the guide, or any UK rating, that any university has been placed above Oxford and Cambridge.

Principal and Vice-Chancellor Dame Sally Mapstone said: “This is another very welcome endorsement of the quality of research-led teaching at St Andrews, and the hard work of all our staff and students, but they would be the first to say that this is not the week for celebration.