The heartwarming tale of how a dog managed to change a wee girls life.

And local mum Kelsey Ross is urging others to take part, after seeing the difference having a dog made to her disabled daughter Rhanna (12).

The Cardenden mum explained: “Rhanna has a rare condition and having a dog really helped open up a whole new world for her.”

The local family will be one of many across the country ‘taking the lead’ to help raise money for Sense Scotland to support disabled children and adults throughout their lives. The charity, who have a local shop in Leven, support disabled people to realise their ambitions and live meaningful lives.

Rhanna was unable to walk until she was two and only spoke a few words until she was about seven.

When the family welcomed a Boxer puppy called Bindi into the fold this opened up a whole new world for Rhanna.

Soon she was starting to talk in sentences and desperate to go on new adventures.

“Rhanna would not be where she is now developmentally if it wasn’t for Binidi. I believe 110% that ‘dog therapy’ is the main reason for Rhanna’s improvement,” adds Kelsey. “Bindi gave Rhanna the confidence to go outside, explore and start to converse with other people outside of her family.”

When Bindi sadly died, Rhanna couldn’t understand why she no longer had her best friend and found it difficult to adapt to life without her.

“We couldn’t replace Bindi,” says Kelsey, “but we wanted Rhanna to have something to focus on so along came Winnie.”

“Winnie has helped Rhanna in so many ways and the love they have for each other in such a short time is amazing.

"Even though Winnie is just young she knows. She’s always calm and gentle round Rhanna and won’t leave her side. Dogs are truly amazing pets.”

Jen Niven, Head of Fundraising, said: “We know the special bond people like Rhanna have with their four-legged friends and this event is about picking a time and place that suits you and your pooch to go for a walk.