COVID in Fife: 7000 more people have had second vaccinations against virus

It means two-thirds of people in the region have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine, figures reveal.

Public Health Scotland data shows 198,819 people in the region had received both jags by July 7.

That was up 7375 compared to the previous week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pic: Lisa Ferguson

It means 66% of people aged 18 and over in Fife have now received two doses, using the latest Scottish population estimates.

The data also shows a total of 263,999 people received a first dose of the vaccine – 88% of the over 18s.

Across Scotland, a total of 2.8 million people had received both jabs by July 7, 64% of the population.

That was an increase of 100,000 from the week before.

The latest data also shows that 3.9 million people across Scotland have received a first jab, 87% of the population.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.