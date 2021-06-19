The figures were published by Public Health Scotland.

The Kingdom had 43 positive cases – one fewer than Forth Valley where there were 44.

Across Scotland, 1209 positive cases were recorded.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Picture Michael Gillen

The highest number, 331, came in Edinburgh and the Lothians – just above Greater Glasgow and Clyde on 320.

Across Scotland on Friday, a total of 28,809 tests were recorded with 4.5% returning positive results.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.