COVID in Fife: More than 40 positive cases in Kingdom in last 24 hours

Fife recorded more than 40 positive COVID cases over the last 24 hours, according to the latest data.

By Allan Crow
Saturday, 19th June 2021, 8:29 pm

The figures were published by Public Health Scotland.

The Kingdom had 43 positive cases – one fewer than Forth Valley where there were 44.

Across Scotland, 1209 positive cases were recorded.

Picture Michael Gillen

The highest number, 331, came in Edinburgh and the Lothians – just above Greater Glasgow and Clyde on 320.

Across Scotland on Friday, a total of 28,809 tests were recorded with 4.5% returning positive results.

