COVID in Fife: Two thirds of Kingdom has now had two jags, data reveals
Nearly two-thirds of people in Fife have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine, figures reveal.
Public Health Scotland data shows 191,369 people had received both jags by June 30.
That was up 3,261 compared to the previous week.
It means 63% of people aged 18 and over in the Kingdom have now received two doses, using the latest Scottish population estimates.
The data also shows a total of 259,668 Fifers received a first dose of the vaccine – 86% of the over 18s.
Across Scotland, 2.7 million people had received both jabs by June 30, 61% of the population.
That was an increase of 84,600 from the week before.
The data also shows that 3.8 million people across Scotland have received a first jab, 86% of the population.
Of those, 3.3 million people were aged 30 and over – 93% of the age group.
Public Health Scotland's vaccination rollout began on December 8.