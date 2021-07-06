COVID in Fife: Two thirds of Kingdom has now had two jags, data reveals

Public Health Scotland data shows 191,369 people had received both jags by June 30.

That was up 3,261 compared to the previous week.

It means 63% of people aged 18 and over in the Kingdom have now received two doses, using the latest Scottish population estimates.

Picture Michael Gillen

The data also shows a total of 259,668 Fifers received a first dose of the vaccine – 86% of the over 18s.

Across Scotland, 2.7 million people had received both jabs by June 30, 61% of the population.

That was an increase of 84,600 from the week before.

The data also shows that 3.8 million people across Scotland have received a first jab, 86% of the population.

Of those, 3.3 million people were aged 30 and over – 93% of the age group.

Public Health Scotland's vaccination rollout began on December 8.

