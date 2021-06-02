She confirmed that Fife would be moving down to level one.

The changes will come into effect at one minute past midnight on Saturday morning.

In level one, people from three households in your home or theirs – and can stay overnight.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Covid Scotland: What coronavirus level is Fife in and what are the rules

Up to eight people from three households can meet in an indoor public place like a café, pub or restaurant and up to 12 people from 12 households can meet outdoors in your garden or a public place.

Up to 100 people can attend weddings and funerals and tradespeople can carry out any work and repairs in your home such as painting, decorating or repairing.

Tuesday was the first day where there were no recorded deaths across the UK.

Here are the regions of the country and which level they are now in.

Level Two:

Glasgow

Edinburgh

Midlothian

Dundee

East Dunbartonshire

Renfrewshire

East Renfrewshire

North Ayrshire

South Ayrshire

East Ayrshire

North Lanarkshire

South Lanarkshire

Clackmannanshire

Stirling.

Level One:

Highland

Argyll & Bute

Aberdeen City

Aberdeenshire

Moray

Angus

Perth and Kinross

Falkirk

Fife

Inverclyde

East Lothian

West Lothian

West Dunbartonshire

Dumfries and Galloway

The Borders.

Level 0:

Shetland

Orkney

The Western Isles

To find out what rules apply to the levels, click here.

The changes in the areas that are moving down a level will come into effect at one minute passed midnight on Saturday.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.