Fife records 16 deaths involving COVID-19 last week

The National Records of Scotland (NRS) have published last week’s statistics regarding deaths involving COVID-19, with 16 of them being in Fife.

By Darren Gibb
Wednesday, 20th October 2021, 1:57 pm

As from October 17, 11,401 deaths have been registered in Scotland where the COVID-19 was mentioned on the death certificate, according to statistics published by NRS this week.

In the week 11-17 October, 139 deaths were registered that mentioned COVID-19 on the death certificate, a rise of eight from last week.

18 people who died were aged under 65, 29 were people aged 65-74 and there were 92 deaths of people aged 75 or over. 78 people who died were male and 61 were female.

108 deaths were in hospitals, 19 were in care homes and 11 were at home or in a non-institutional setting.

In total, 26 of 32 council areas had at least one death involving COVID-19 last week, including 23 deaths in Glasgow City, 16 in Fife and 10 in North Lanarkshire.

