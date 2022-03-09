COVID in Fife: Special accolade as testing centre staff recognised for their efforts during pandemic

The local Covid testing team in the Kingdom has been working throughout the pandemic to test those with symptoms and help reduce the spread of the virus.

The team were recognised in Exceptional Team (Public Sector) category for their incredible work to support fellow Fifers during the pandemic lockdown and beyond.

Members of NHS Fife's Covid testing team

The inaugural Fife Civic Recognition Awards were co-ordinated by Fife Voluntary Action on behalf of the wider Fife Partnership, and were directly supported by the Lord Lieutenant and the Provost.

Awards were presented to people and organisations across the region in recognition of their exceptional service and support during the pandemic.

Dr Joy Tomlinson, director of public health, said the team has played an important role in helping to many Fifers from becoming really unwell with coronavirus.

Dr Tomlinson said: “The Covid testing team have worked throughout the course of the pandemic, working at the very frontline in very busy and uncertain times to help keep people in Fife safe.

“Throughout the pandemic, testing has been a vital part of reducing the spread of Covid in our communities and the team played a huge role in preventing many more people from falling ill with the virus.

“I’m really pleased to see the team get the recognition they deserve and I know it was a huge surprise for the team to receive this award. I would also like to thank those who nominated them for taking the time to do so.”

