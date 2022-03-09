Save The Mary: Fears over future of crumbling mining pithead at Lochore Meadows spark action

Time has not been kind to the iconic Mary Pit Head Frame at Lochore Meadows, and the 102-year-old structure has fallen into serious disrepair.

With large chunks of concrete coming loose and falling from high up in the crossbeams, concerns have now been raised locally that Fife Council - as the structure’s owners - may opt to demolish the scheduled historic monument rather than fork out cash for repairs.

A petition has now been launched to gather public support for what could prove to be costly remedial works, but those behind the project feel the price tag - whatever it may be - would be worth paying to preserve such a key part of the Kingdom’s heritage.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The iconic Mary pit head frame at Lochore Meadows. (Pic: Tom Kinnaird)

Tom Kinnaird, chair of Benarty Community Council, said he has been heartened by the messages of support already given to the ‘Save the Mary’ campaign but has called on Fife councillors to turn their attention to the issue as a matter of urgency.

“In 2017 it was becoming obvious from the ground that some of the steel reinforced concrete beams were suffering from delamination, caused by moisture ingress,” he explained.

“In 2018 we persuaded Historic Environment Scotland to come to the Meedies and undertake an inspection and although they could see the issues with the frame, they took the decision not to request remedial works.

Looking up at the Mary pit head frame at Lochore Meadows. (Pic: Tom Kinnaird)

“Fast forward to now and safety fencing has had to be erected around the base of the structure in order to keep members of the public at a safe distance.

“If a large enough piece of concrete was to fall and clip a lower beam on the way down, sending it outwards, it could well deal a fatal blow to anyone standing close enough.”

Mr Kinnaird added that the park’s advisory group, the Friends of Lochore Meadows, subsequently submitted a costed bid of just under £5000 to engage a chartered civil engineer to carry out inspection works and compile a report into what remedial works would entail.

The decay is evident at the Mary pit head frame at Lochore Meadows. (Pic: Tom Kinnaird)

However, that application was rejected by Fife Council - a decision Mr Kinnaird reckons signalled their “apparent lack of interest” to perform their duties as owners and stewards of the Mary.

“To put things right, it will involve stripping back damaged sections of concrete to allow access to the corroded steel reinforcement in order to descale it and seal it before new concrete can be set,” he continued.

“Works of this magnitude don't come cheap. However, as a Scheduled Monument and a historic and heritage asset to Fife which has to be one of our most visited and photographed local landmarks, it surely must justify the care and attention it needs if future generations of Fifers are to enjoy coming to Lochore Meadows to see the Mary and learn what life was like here over 100 years ago.

“With all of that in mind, we feel action must be taken now before another cycle of water penetration, corrosion, freezing, expanding and cracking takes place and the damage goes beyond the point of no return.

The damage at the Mary pit head frame (Pic: Tom Kinnaird)

“Building law does place a duty on any building owner to perform regular maintenance and avoid having a building becoming dangerous, but, on the flip side of that, Fife Council also has a duty to demolish any building which presents a risk to life if it falls too far into disrepair.

“We're at that crucial point now where the decision could be taken either way.”

Fife Council has confirmed that efforts are ongoing to preserve the pit head, but money to pay for the repairs remains elusive.

Ian Laing, who manages Lochore Meadows Country Park, said: "Fife Council engineers have been working in partnership with the council’s archaeologist and Historic Environment Scotland (HES) to find a way forward.

"A plan to laser scan the structure and to take samples for material analysis has been agreed and a general plan for the repair works has been outlined but, so far, we've been unable to secure the significant sums needed to deliver the specialist engineering and conservation works required for the winding gear.

“Unfortunately, bids to both HES and the Architectural Heritage Fund have been unsuccessful, so the monument remains temporarily fenced off until the money for the repairs can be found."

A campaign Facebook page has been set up at www.facebook.com/savethemary and a petition page at www.ipetitions.com/petition/save-the-mary where more details can be found.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.