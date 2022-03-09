Fifers launch imaginative way to raise funds to save historic pier

Following decades of being battered by the elements, fears have been raised that the pier at Limekilns Harbour could become unsafe and eventually collapse into the sea if left unaided.

Locals in the picturesque village, however, are not about to let that happen and have devised a plan to ensure it is enjoyed by residents and visitors alike for generations to come.

Planning permission has now been granted by Fife Council for Limekilns Heritage Trust’s proposal to create a new path along the pier which will be known as the Limekilns Beacon Way.

The crumbling state of the pier in Limekilns

People will be able to purchase engraved granite paving stones for inclusion on the Beacon Way, with stones likely to be offered at different sizes and costs to allow for a mosaic pattern on the path.

And that, it is hoped, will buy the Heritage Trust some time to get a more permanent solution in place to preserve the pier for the foreseeable future.

Russell Kelly, from the Limekilns Heritage Trust, explained: “Having investigated and applied for funding to various bodies it became apparent that we would need to raise the funds ourselves.

“We funded and carried out some emergency works earlier this year with the help of a conservation engineer. This will help extend the life of the pier until further funds can be raised.

“We thought that we could raise funds to help repair the pier by laying this path and asked around the local community about the idea.

“Great interest has been generated in this with people offering to donate and in return having an engraved stone laid.

“We also approached the Limekilns, Charlestown and Pattiesmuir Community Council about it - they are in favour of it and offered to use their social media to advertise the project.”

The pier, which is known locally as Halkett’s Pier, is currently listed on the Buildings at Risk Register for Scotland and is described as being in a “very poor” condition.

It is historically important as Limekilns Harbour was Dunfermline’s Port for many centuries and was constituted by David II in 1362.

The present pier, which is a category C listed structure, was constructed in the 16th century and runs straight out for 250 yards.

However, climate change and weather damage has taken its toll and temporary infilling repairs had to be carried out in April last year to shore the structure up.

Emergency repair work is thought to be sufficient to protect the pier for up to three years, but further works are expected to cost at least £100,000 once engineer and consultancy fees are added up.

To that end, the Heritage Trust has set itself a target of £200,000 to allow for ongoing maintenance costs in the medium to long-term.

