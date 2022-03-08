Kirkcaldy Sainsbury's: 25 years in town with party for staff who have worked there since opening day

The store has served the people of Kirkcaldy for a quarter of a century, and this week recognised the members of staff for their long service this week.

From the Beast from the East to a global pandemic, they have tirelessly served the community, remaining open through thick and thin to ensure that Langtounians do not go without the essentials when they need them most.

There are many words to describe the people that we work with, but for staff at Kirkcaldy’s Sainsbury’s only one seems fitting – family.

Store manager, Sam Grogan.

Bill Christie, who works on the food team, started working at the store when he was only 23, and has made many lifelong friends.

He said: “There’s people who work here who I’ve known most of my adult life.

“I met my best mate here 23 years ago, we worked side by side together for a decade and although he’s left now we still talk every single day.

Sainsbury's colleagues, Gordon Ednie and Bill Christie, who have been recognised for their long service.

"The guy I work next to, he is in online and I’m backdoor, it just so happens we’re both ice hockey fans so we have struck up a great friendship over Fife Flyers.

"I always say that the back door is the best place to work and the people on checkout will say the same but for the same reason, it’s the friends that we’ve made that makes it a great place to work.”

Gordon Ednie, who works on the pizza counter, said that his work family supported him through one of the toughest times of his life when his brother sadly passed away.

Store manager when the supermarket first opened, David Parker, with seven school kids who won a painting competition.

"I lost my brother 10 years ago and they were such a strength to me. When I was down they were there to pick me up again and supported me through it,” he said.

"They were at my wedding, but are also there for the tough times as well – I have a massive amount of respect for them.

"I’m planning on working here until I drop or as long as they need me. There are a lot of people who work here who are a lot older than me who are still looked after well into their 70s.”

Store manager, Sam Grogan, said that out of the 11 stores that he has managed over the years, the Kirkcaldy one is his favourite due to the dedication of the staff.

He said. “It’s all down to the people who work here.

"They are a great bunch of people with a great attitude who all want to come to their work and do their best everyday.”And the longevity of service has impressed him.

"I’ve worked in a lot of shops and never seen this length of service from such a large amount of people which tells me how much this is a great place to work – I’m very proud of our colleagues.”

