Senior Kirkcaldy carer scoops national award for work during the pandemic

Paige Stocks, who works at Raith Manor, has been recognised as one of the leading care home employees in Scotland at an awards ceremony celebrating the contribution of care home staff before and during the pandemic.

She scooped the Carer of the Year Award at the Scottish Care Awards 2020.

The accolade recognises the significant role of carers in consistently providing a high-quality standard for people living in a care home.

Paige, a senior carer, was announced as the winner at an online awards ceremony hosted by presenter, columnist and Pop Idol winner, Michelle McManus, and Dr Donald Macaskill, chief executive of Scottish Care, last month.

Paige said: “I am very surprised but thrilled and honoured to be chosen as a winner in these prestigious awards.”

Emma Bonellie, care home manager at Raith Manor – based at Sunny Braes Court, Ferrard Road - added: “Paige is an inspiring individual. She is a future leader in social care and an excellent example of a senior carer, motivating others and constantly striving to develop her own skills and knowledge.

“During the pandemic, Paige not only moved into the service when they had Covid in the home, but signed up as a dementia ambassador in order to further her own knowledge."She continued: “She is someone who works hard and listens to everyone being part of the team is important to her and you can see that in her work which is always as a team with residents, families and other staff.”

Care home staff have demonstrated resilience whilst adapting to the challenges of Covid-19. The care home response to Covid-19 has involved new innovative activity, unprecedented collaboration and people going above and beyond the call of duty.

A spokesman for the Scottish Care Awards said the event provided an opportunity to recognise the excellent work within the care home sector. It was also a chance to say thank you to all the individuals who make up the care home workforce.

