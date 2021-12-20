COVID in Fife: Call to make regular testing part of festive plans

With the Christmas countdown well underway, many of us are looking forward to spending time with family and loved ones.

But, NHS Fife says around one in three people with COVID-19 have no symptoms and can still pass on the virus to others without knowing.

It stressed that regular testing before going out can help to keep everyone around us safer - and even after being vaccinated, it should be part of everyday life.

Regular testing is key to keeping people safe says NHS Fife

Dr Joy Tomlinson, director of public health, NHS Fife, said: "We can help break the chain of transmission by testing before we go out to meet up with others, visit busy places or going out and about Christmas shopping. Given the concerns around the emergence of the new Omicron variant of the virus, together we can help Fife move in the right direction.”

Lateral Flow Device testing (LFD) for people without symptoms is free, easy and quick. Community testing sites and mobile testing units are located throughout Fife, open seven days a week and there’s no need to book.

Community testing sites now use nasal-only testing, avoiding the need to take a throat swab. It takes just one minute and results are available within 15 minutes.

Nigel Kerr, head of protective services, Fife Council, said: "Everyone visiting one of our community testing sites or mobile units will be fully supported throughout their visit by trained staff.

"They can help to record the result online and if anyone does test positive, they will be offered a follow-up PCR straight away. Staff will also be able to provide a range of support, from a food package to financial advice."

Community testing sites are located at:

Kirkcaldy - Glebe Centre, Glebe Park, Kirkcaldy KY1 1BL

Dunfermline – Leys Park Road Car Park, Dunfermline KY12 7QS

Cowdenbeath – Maxwell Centre, 70 Stenhouse Street, Cowdenbeath KY4 9DD

Rosyth – Parkgate Centre, 110 Primrose Lane, Rosyth, Dunfermline KY11 2UW

In addition, five mobile testing units operate across the Kingdom.

Dr Duncan Fortescue-Webb, consultant in public health, NHS Fife, said: “We regularly review and use the most up-to-date public health information to determine where mobile testing units should go to make the biggest impact and help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

“For those preferring to test at home, free LFD home testing kits can also be picked up from all testing sites across Fife, participating community pharmacies or can be ordered for delivery direct to their door.”

People with COVID symptoms should self-isolate immediately to stop the spread of the virus to others and book a PCR test. To book a test and for further advice visit www.nhsinform.scot.

Anyone unable to book a test online or needing support booking a test, should call 119.

More information about community testing, testing site locations and opening hours is available at www.nhsfife.org/communitytesting.

The Community Testing Campaign Toolkit is available to download https://www.nhsfife.org/campaignresources/

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website.