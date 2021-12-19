Omicron in Fife: Region’s confirmed cases continue to rise

Cumulative figured for the region started with a single case of the highly transmissible new COVID variant on December 5.

It then doubled to two on the 15th before jumping up to 15 cases just 24 hours later.

December 16 saw the region’s total rise to 21 and then 31 on the 17th, with a further eight cases yesterday, according to data published by the Scottish Government.

It comes as NHSFife launched a major drive to get booster vaccines to as many Fifers as possible with walk-in clinics at its major centres amid fears the new variant will transmit rapidly.

More clinics were added today while mobile testing units are operating seven days a week.

