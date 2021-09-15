COVID in Fife: Four deaths recorded according to latest weekly data

Picture Michael Gillen

The data covers the week September 6-12, and took the total number of deaths, where COVID-19 was mentioned on the death certificate, in the region this year to 2191.

The figure was included in the statistics published by National Records of Scotland (NRS).

Across Scotland, 76 deaths were registered that mentioned COVID-19 on the death certificate, an increase of 18 deaths from the previous week.

A total of 12 people who died were aged under 65, 13 were of people aged 65-74 and 51 were over 75. 48 people who died were male and 28 were female.

There were eight deaths in both Glasgow City and in North Lanarkshire, seven in South Lanarkshire, six in Dundee City, and five in City of Edinburgh. In total, 26 council areas had at least one death involving COVID-19 last week.

Fife’s COVID death figures have remained in single figures for a significant number of months.

The region recorded zero deaths for a nine-week spell between March 3 and June 28,.

In July there were single deaths recorded in two successive weeks, and no deaths at all in one week in August.

