COVID in Fife: Six deaths recorded in region's latest weekly data
Fife has recorded six more COVID-related deaths according to the latest data.
It was the second week in a row the region has recorded single-figure losses, according to the information from the National Records of Scotland.
Fife’s weekly total matched those recorded by Aberdeenshire, City of Edinburgh, East Ayrshire, Fife, Glasgow City, and Perth and Kinross.
As at February 20, 13,235 deaths have been registered in Scotland where the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) was mentioned on the death certificate.
In the week February 14-20, 75 deaths were registered – a decrease of five from the previous week.
Nine deaths were aged under 65, 10 were aged 65-74 and there were 56 deaths in people aged 75 or over.
A total of 51 occurred were in hospitals, 17 in care homes and seven were at home or a non-institutional setting.
The number of deaths from all causes registered in Scotland in this week was 1,152.