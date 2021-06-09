COVID in Fife: Zero deaths recorded in Kingdom for fifth successive week

Statistics published today by National Records of Scotland (NRS) showed the Kingdom had recorded zero losses for the week of May 31-June 6.

And, no deaths were recorded at all in May.

The last death was in the week commencing April 26.

Picture Michael Gillen

The figures came as the Kingdom moved into Level-1 restrictions.

The NRS statistics show that across Scotland between May 31 and June 6, eight deaths were registered that mentioned COVID-19 on the death certificate - the same number of deaths as the previous week.

There were three recorded in South Ayrshire and two in both Glasgow City and North Lanarkshire.

The Scottish Borders recorded one death.

The number of deaths from all causes registered in Scotland in this week was 1,051.

The data is available to view on the National Records of Scotland website.

