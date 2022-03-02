Fife Alcohol Support Services set to open new hub in Methil

Fife Alcohol Support Services (FASS) is set to open a new community hub in Methil that will offer support for individuals or family members affected by substance misuse.

By Darren Gibb
Wednesday, 2nd March 2022, 4:00 pm

The ADAPT Substance Recovery Service group will open on March 11 in the Fisher Street Community Centre and will be open every Friday from 11:00am-2:00pm.

Dave Dempster, ADAPT’s manager, said: “We are very aware of the number of high-risk near fatal overdose and drug related deaths in the community.

The new hub will offer support to those affected by substance abuse.

"Our friendly community hub will help us engage with those in the Methil area who are in urgent need of support as in this area alone there have been 22 drug related deaths in the past three years.

“Each one is a is a deeply sad personal tragedy, but we should also remember that each one also impacts on average 52 other people.”

The new hub will offer people a place where they can talk informally with support workers and receive advice their own or another’s substance misuse.

For more information, please visit: https://www.fassaction.org.uk/.

