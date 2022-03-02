The ADAPT Substance Recovery Service group will open on March 11 in the Fisher Street Community Centre and will be open every Friday from 11:00am-2:00pm.

Dave Dempster, ADAPT’s manager, said: “We are very aware of the number of high-risk near fatal overdose and drug related deaths in the community.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new hub will offer support to those affected by substance abuse.

"Our friendly community hub will help us engage with those in the Methil area who are in urgent need of support as in this area alone there have been 22 drug related deaths in the past three years.

“Each one is a is a deeply sad personal tragedy, but we should also remember that each one also impacts on average 52 other people.”

The new hub will offer people a place where they can talk informally with support workers and receive advice their own or another’s substance misuse.

For more information, please visit: https://www.fassaction.org.uk/.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.