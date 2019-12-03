Fife councillors work together to help prevent suicides

Cross party support has been given to do more to reduce the number of suicides in Fife.

At Dunfermline area committee on Tuesday, Conservative Cllr Gavin Ellis proposed a motion which would see a report brought to the committee on the range of support offered in west Fife for those struggling with mental health.

He said: “We’ve got many great resources in Fife for those needing help. Recent work has been done to highlight the issues but so much more could be done.

“I am one of those people who find it easier to talk face to face, so giving me a phone number to call wouldn’t be helpful.

“But highlighting when there is a group with a time and place I could go to, would really help people with similar issues.”

He continued: “In Fife, between 2011 and 2017, 381 people took their own lives. That is 381 more people lost than there needed to be.

“The joined motion will see a report on the practical support offered, and research into signs at known areas of concerns.”

Councillors have already agreed to attend courses aimed at encouraging people to talk and build self-esteem, as well as completing mental health first-aid training.

The motion was seconded by Fay Sinclair, who said: “While I don’t disagree with any intervention, it is important this it is lead by professionals who understand this is a delicate subject.”