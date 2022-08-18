Fife families encouraged to have children vaccinated against flu

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All primary and secondary school pupils in the Kingdom are eligible for the vaccine, which is given in school as a nasal spray.

Now the schools are back after the summer break, consent packs will be coming home in school bags over the coming weeks and NHS Fife is urging parents and carers to take up the offer.

Dr Esther Curnock, consultant in public health medicine for NHS Fife, said: “Getting the nasal spray flu vaccine is the best way to protect your child and those around them.

"The flu virus changes over time so your child needs to get the vaccine each year to help stay protected.

"Please look out for your child’s consent pack, which they will receive through school from August, and ensure that their completed consent form is returned on time if you wish them to receive the vaccine.”

Consent packs contain a letter, leaflet and consent form.

Secondary pupils can self-consent, though they are encouraged to speak to a parent or carer first.

Letters with appointment details for children aged two to five who are not yet at school will begin to arrive at homes from September. If your child misses their appointment or needs to reschedule, call the number on the letter.

Maree Todd, public health minister, added: “Schools are back but we want to keep flu out, which is why all primary and secondary school children are being offered the free flu vaccine.

"Flu can be serious, even for healthy children, so the vaccine offers the best possible protection for your child and those around them who may be more vulnerable to flu.

“Getting your child vaccinated can help prevent them getting sick, from spreading flu and requiring time off school and away from other activities.”

The nasal spray is a quick and painless way of delivering the flu vaccine to children and should start to provide protection within 10-14 days.