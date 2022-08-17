Fife castle re-opens its doors to public after safety inspections

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

St Andrews Castle has welcomed its first visitors following inspections by site managers Historic Environment Scotland (HES).

The move will be welcomed locally after concerns the landmark would remain out of bounds during the busy summer tourism season.

Full access restrictions were put in place by HES at the site last year as a precaution during essential high level masonry inspections.

While some minor access restrictions will remain in place, visitors can once again access the historical attraction with only internal sections of the castle’s North Range and South Range Fore Tower still restricted due to of potential hazards found during recent inspections which now require monitoring and repair by HES’ operations teams.

All other areas of the iconic site - which in its 450 year history has played a key role in Scotland’s story, adopting the mantle of everything from bishop’s palace, fortress, and state prison over that time - is now open again for the public to enjoy.

A new Virtual Reality (VR) trial is also taking place at the site, providing visitors with access to digital content that brings alive different aspects of the castle’s colourful history.

St Andrews Castle is the latest in an ongoing series of site reopening by HES this summer, with Burleigh Castle, the 500-year-old Kinross-shire tower house also due for inspection later this month.