Fife footballers shift 708lbs in MAN v FAT football initiative

The MAN v FAT football club meets every Tuesday evening at the Michael Woods Sports and Leisure Centre in Glenrothes.

Aimed at men with a BMI of higher than 27.5, the club has helped 24 men lose weight this year.

Shaun Quinn is one of those involved, and, since the start of May, he has lost over three stones in weight – around 15 per cent of his original body weight.

Shaun Quinn has lost three stone since joining the club in May

After an absence of around eight years, he says the opportunity to regularly exercise, particularly through football, “has been brilliant”.

He added: “I would highly recommend getting involved. The team spirit is amazing and we all help one another to win on and off the pitch.

“I have also participated in local park runs and play regular 11-a-side football.

“It's amazing to see clothes becoming too big for you and the general feeling of being much fitter and healthier”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Players are weighed each week before the matches and then take part in a 30 minute game of six-a-side football.

However, points aren’t just scored on the pitch.

There are extra goal bonuses awarded to teams based on the amount of weight players have lost and this, combined with the match scores, contributes to the league positions within the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Players are also supported off the pitch, with healthy meal recipe ideas and tips on general fitness provided.

Mr Quinn says both camaraderie and competitiveness are at the heart of the club and, now a team captain, he is keen to spread the word locally about the initiative.

He said: “I've met new people all with the same goal, to lose weight. It's pretty competitive and makes a usually mundane weekday night more exciting.

“In turn being much more fit I now feel much better about myself. It's great seeing teammates lose weight consistently and the happiness that brings”.

Advertisement Hide Ad