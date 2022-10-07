Aberdour pupils take part in Silver Sands Beach clean
Aberdour Primary School pupils joined staff from Cala Homes (East) as they took part in a litter picking day at Aberdour Silver Sands Beach.
The event took place in support of the Scottish SPCA, with pupils helping clean the beach before they received a talk highlighting the impact litter has on wildlife.
Philip Hogg, sales and marketing director at Cala Homes (East), said: “Involving pupils from Aberdour Primary School in the litter picking allowed the children to hear from experts at the Scottish SPCA about the impact litter can have on local wildlife and how important it is to dispose of waste correctly.
“The team spent the morning filling their bags with litter and left the beach a safer place for local wildlife. I would like to thank all who rolled up their sleeves and took part, including our local CGI company Where Giants Roam, for helping to make a positive difference.”