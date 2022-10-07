Aberdour pupils take part in Silver Sands Beach clean

The event took place in support of the Scottish SPCA, with pupils helping clean the beach before they received a talk highlighting the impact litter has on wildlife.

Philip Hogg, sales and marketing director at Cala Homes (East), said: “Involving pupils from Aberdour Primary School in the litter picking allowed the children to hear from experts at the Scottish SPCA about the impact litter can have on local wildlife and how important it is to dispose of waste correctly.

Pupils from Aberdour Primary School were joined by staff from Cala Homes (East) who rolled their sleeves up and took part in a litter picking day at Aberdour Silver Sands beach in support of the Scottish SPCA.