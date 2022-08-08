Fife GP practice welcomes patients to temporary surgery premises

Methilhaven Surgery has now opened in temporary premises at Randolph Wemyss Memorial Hospital as NHS Fife takes over the running of the practice.

Methilhaven Surgery is now operating from a temporary home at Randolph Wemyss Hospital in Buckhaven after NHS bosses took over the running of the practice.
The new facility is based on Level 1 of the Buckhaven hospital in what was previously the Wellesley Unit.

Access to the Practice is via the side entrance of the hospital with a lift available for those with reduced mobility

Alongside the exisiting administrative staff at the surgery is a highly trained and experienced multi-disciplinary team made up of existing and additional clinicians, including GPs, advanced nurse practitioners, practice and treatment room nurses, phlebotomists, physiotherapists, mental health nurses, paramedics and pharmacists.

The team are ready to welcome patients to the temporary home for the practice.

The telephone number for Methilhaven Surgery is unchanged – 01333 426913 – and additional staff have been made available to answer telephone calls.

Patients requiring appointments will be seen by the most appropriate member of the team based on their individual health needs.

Dr Helen Hellewell, associate medical director for Fife Health and Social Care Partnership, said: “I’m pleased to see the new temporary Methilhaven Surgery open at Randolph Wemyss as scheduled this week.

“The project team and the contractors deserve real credit for creating an environment that is fit-for-purpose and conducive to good patient care, within an incredibly tight timescale.

“The relocation of the practice, and indeed the health board taking over responsibility for the running of it, is a significant change and we ask for continued patience and understanding as the existing practice team and their new additions adapt and adjust to their new place of work.

“I’m confident that the new premises will enable patients still to receive good quality local healthcare while we work to develop more permanent and longer-term solutions for primary care services in the area.”

NHS Fife took over the running of the busy medical practice on August 1 after its partners decided to end their contract.

The announcement of the closure came in March and work has been going on since then to ensure its 6000 patients continued to be served.

The surgery on Methilhaven Road closed its doors at the end of July and the building is set to be put up for sale.

