Fife hospital told to act over failure to record patients’ COVID test dates & results
Health bosses have been told to “urgently address” the failure to record patients’ COVID test dates and results at Victoria Hospital in Fife.
The matter was uncovered during an unannounced inspection by Healthcare Improvement Scotland.
Overall, it gave the hospital a positive report, but flagged concerns over recording test results.
Inspectors spent two days at the Vic to check performance against national guidelines. They visited seven wards as well as the admissions unit, neonatal and maternity.
Ian Smith, head of quality of care at HIS, said: “We found that staff were available at all the entrances to provide guidance and directions to visitors.
“They used PPE correctly and performed hand hygiene at appropriate opportunities.
“The majority of equipment was visibly clean, and the cleanliness of the environment was generally good.
“However, patients’ COVID-19 test dates and results were not recorded in the majority of patient records we reviewed, and this requires to be addressed urgently.”
NHS Fife said work was already underway to tackle the areas of concern - and some actions have already been completed.
Janette Owens, director of nursing, said: “We also note the improvement actions highlighted in the inspection report and work is already underway to prioritise these actions and ensure a consistent approach across the organisation.”
She added: “We are pleased that Healthcare Improvement Scotland’s report recognises the efforts of our staff, who have worked tirelessly to maintain the cleanliness of our hospital environments whilst delivering a high standard of care in especially challenging circumstances.
“We are also pleased that our staff reported they felt well-supported during such a difficult period.”