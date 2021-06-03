The matter was uncovered during an unannounced inspection by Healthcare Improvement Scotland.

Overall, it gave the hospital a positive report, but flagged concerns over recording test results.

Inspectors spent two days at the Vic to check performance against national guidelines. They visited seven wards as well as the admissions unit, neonatal and maternity.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy

Ian Smith, head of quality of care at HIS, said: “We found that staff were available at all the entrances to provide guidance and directions to visitors.

“They used PPE correctly and performed hand hygiene at appropriate opportunities.

“The majority of equipment was visibly clean, and the cleanliness of the environment was generally good.

“However, patients’ COVID-19 test dates and results were not recorded in the majority of patient records we reviewed, and this requires to be addressed urgently.”

NHS Fife said work was already underway to tackle the areas of concern - and some actions have already been completed.

Janette Owens, director of nursing, said: “We also note the improvement actions highlighted in the inspection report and work is already underway to prioritise these actions and ensure a consistent approach across the organisation.”

She added: “We are pleased that Healthcare Improvement Scotland’s report recognises the efforts of our staff, who have worked tirelessly to maintain the cleanliness of our hospital environments whilst delivering a high standard of care in especially challenging circumstances.

“We are also pleased that our staff reported they felt well-supported during such a difficult period.”

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.