Fife castle named one of most expensive AirBNB properties in UK

Dairsie Castle. Pic: Google.

The findings, published by Lansdown Insurance Brokers, found that it was one of 18 properties in the UK costing more than £1000 per night in August.

The stunning 12th century Dairsie Castle, which comes with six bedrooms, costs around £1050 a night.

However, those who have stayed there have had a lot of good things to say, with the castle being given a 4.8 star rating from 52 reviews.

By the 19th century the castle had become a ruin. Its current owners purchased the property in 1992 and have since restored the castle and turned it into a modern home, while retaining its historic character.

Darren Bee, general manager of Lansdown Insurance said: “Property owners may look at these high prices and consider listing their own properties to make some extra money. However, it’s essential that they have appropriate insurance in place. We’ve all read some of the horror stories of what can go wrong when renting out a property.”

