BBC’s Antiques Road Trip showcases Kirkcaldy’s industrial heritage

Presenter Natasha Raskin Sharp visits Kirkcaldy Galleries to hear how the Lang Toun became a global powerhouse in floor covering manufacture.

Guiding her through the town’s illustrious industrial past is Gavin Grant, collections team leader with OnFife, which runs the galleries.

He takes antiques aficionado Natascha through the galleries’ collection, which includes photographs, pattern books, catalogues, samples and workers’ tools.

Kirkcaldy Galleries

The curator also explains how the Lang Toun became a world leader in linoleum production, employing one in 10 of the town’s population at its peak.

The show’s format sees antiques experts set off on a road trip around the UK while searching for treasures and competing to make the most money at auction.

Gavin Grant, collections team leader with OnFife

Antiques Road Trip is scheduled to be broadcast on at 4:30pm on BBC One on Thursday, and will be available shortly afterwards on the BBC iplayer.

