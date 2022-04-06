Fife in probe into hepatitis cases among young children

It said the number of cases - eleven in total - was “unusual and requires further investigation.”

Public Heath Scotland (PHS) said the children affected were between one and five years old, and they stayed in four different health board areas; Fife, Tayside, Greater Glasgow and Lanarkshire.

Health officers are probing a small number of cases (Pic: Freestocks_Photos/Pixabay)

Hepatitis viruses commonly associated with the liver inflammation condition have been excluded.

At present, there is no clear cause.

All potential causes are being explored but infection is considered to be a more probable source this time.

There is also no clear connection between the cases.

Investigations are still in the early stages and work is ongoing to investigate these cases.

Dr Nicholas Phin, director of public health for Public Health Scotland said: “If you have a child who is showing signs of jaundice, where the skin has a yellow tinge and is most easily seen in the whites of the eyes, then parents should contact their GP or other Health Care professional.