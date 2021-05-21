Fife mental health charity unveils wellbeing bus for mental health tour of Kingdom

SAMH - Scottish Association for Mental Health - is sending its peer practitioners on the road to reach even more people in an initiative supported by Stagecoach East Scotland.

Arriving in a new Fife community every day over one week in June, locals will be able to stop by the Sam’s Wellbeing on Wheels bus in the same way they would at a normal Sam’s Café which runs drop-in sessions for anyone struggling with their mental health, experiencing suicidal thoughts, or seeking support in Kirkcaldy, Dunfermline and Leven.

Peer support workers from Scotland’s mental health charity have personal experience of mental ill health, and are trained and employed to help others.

SAM-H are talking to the road to offer more support to Fifers

Susan Neilson, Fife service manager at SAMH, said, “We’re delighted to be able to take Sam’s Café on the road.

“We know that our Café drop-ins make a difference – being able to speak to someone about your mental health, who has similar experiences, without the need for a referral or appointment can be a real lifeline.

“Thanks to our friends at Stagecoach East Scotland, we will be able to reach even more people across Fife, at a time when people have never needed more support with their mental health”She added: “If you see the Sam’s Wellbeing on Wheels bus out, please pop in to say hello and find out how we can help.”

Stagecoach said it was delighted to support the initiative.

Douglas Robertson, managing director for Stagecoach East Scotland said: “When the Sam’s team got in touch with their brilliant idea, we immediately knew it was something we wanted to support and be involved in.

“We believe that these events have the real potential to save lives across Fife – particularly in the wake of such a hard year.”

Sam’s Wellbeing on Wheels will take place from Monday June 14, kicking off at Halbeath Park and Ride with a full week of events across the region.

Full details will be released in due course. Full precautions will be taken to ensure compliance with any relevant Coronavirus guidance.

